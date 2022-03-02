 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JONES NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Jacie Jones, a senior at Sauk Prairie High School, center, was selected as the Sauk Prairie Optimist February Student of the Month at the Feb. 16 meeting. She plans to attend Bryant and Stratton College on a softball scholarship to study physical therapy. SPHS assistant principal Shane Been, SP Optimist president Bart Mauch, right, with her parents Ty Seimons and Tricia Flood, right.

