Jones named Wisconsin Star Farmer finalist

Owen Jones of the Randolph Cambria Friesland FFA is a Wisconsin Star Farmer finalist. The Star Farmer Award recognizes students in production agriculture working with entrepreneurship programs, ranging from animals to crops.

He plants acreage of corn for grain and soybeans, and owns a herd of beef cattle. He has expanded to own 120 acres and 17 beef cattle and welcomed seven new calves to herd in spring. He will attend UW-Platteville to major in ag business, soil and crop science, and plans to return to the family farm after graduating. His parents are Jill and Greg Jones.

For more information, visit wisconsinaged.org.

