Jones wins FFA Grain Production award

The 2022 winner in Grain Production is Owen Jones of the Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA. The Grain Production Proficiency is sponsored by Kuhl Equipment LLC and Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.

He rents farmland from his family farm, Jones Family Farms, to plant corn for grain. He has expanded from running 10 acres starting in 2017 to now having 60 acres planted in 2021. He manages tilling, planting, fertilizing, crop scouting, harvesting, and drying for his grain crop.

Zachary Cupery, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA took fifth-place in the state finalists in Grain Production.

Jones will find out this summer if he is selected as one of four national finalists. If selected, he will compete at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For more information, visit wisconsinaged.org.