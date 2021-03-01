Jordan joins MSA as controller

Becky Jordan, certified public accountant, has been hired at MSA Professional Services, Inc. as the firm’s new controller, according to a March 1 press release. She brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, which she assumes from MSA’s office in Baraboo.

Jordan previously served as the finance manager for the Kalahari Management Co., LLC, in Wisconsin Dells and as the director of accounting and information technology at Teel Plastics in Baraboo. She brings a strong tenure of expertise in the preparation and analysis of financial results, with a background in team leadership, process improvements and finance-driven decision-making. She earned a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in accounting/economics from Lakeland College and holds licensure as a Chartered Global Management Accountant. She will oversee the accounting department and related systems and processes.