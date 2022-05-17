 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUDGE NAMED MID-LEVEL LEADER

Liesl Judge named the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club’s Middle Level Leader for March on May 4. She is an eighth-grader at Sauk Prairie Middle School and the daughter of Richard and Stephanie Judge. From left, Richard and Stephanie Judge, Liesl Judge, principal Ted Harter, and Kelly Miller.

