The Democratic Party of Sauk County will host guest speaker Judge Chris Taylor, candidate for Wisconsin Court Of Appeals, District 4 in Baraboo, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sauk Dems office, S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo. In person or via Zoom. A member's only meeting will follow.

Taylor currently serves on the Dane County Circuit Court, Branch 12; appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2020, and elected to this position in 2021.

The Court of Appeals is the intermediate appellate court that reviews trial court proceedings, makes sure the law was applied consistently and fairly, and ensures litigants constitutional rights were protected. This court covers 24 counties in southwestern Wisconsin including Sauk, Iowa, Columbia, Juneau, Richland and Vernon.

For more information, call 608-448-2127. For Zoom access, email saukdems@gmail.com.