Julliard-trained violinist to perform

The Dodge County Concert Association will host its third concert of the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam. Doors open at 6 p.m. with seating beginning at 6:15 p.m. and a gift card drawing at 6:55 p.m., members must be present to win.

Julliard-trained violinist Timothy Chooi will perform. He is the first-prize winner of the 2018 Joseph Joachim International violin competition in Hannover, Germany and first-prize winner of the Schadt Violin Competition in the United States. Backed with a piano accompanist, the program will include works such as Sergei Rachmanioff’s “Vocalise,” Fritz Kreisler’s “Liebeslied,” Aram Khachaturian’s “Sabre Dance” and John William’s theme from the movie “Schindler’s List.”

Admission is with season tickets, however, some tickets are available for $20 each.

For information or to purchase a seat, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523.