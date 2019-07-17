July Jubilee is a free, family event from 4-8 p.m. July 19 at Oschner Park, 1927 903 Park St., Baraboo. Enjoy food, fun, music, games and chances to win prizes or a 50/50 raffle. The proceeds will go towards supporting those new in recovery of addiction and their families in Sauk County.
InCourage was started with two chics and a checkbook, Lory Seffrood and Ellie Clasen. Clasen pioneered a faith based recovery group in Baraboo. She currently runs InCourage and manages the Baraboo sober living houses. They recently saved the sober living houses from closing.
Sauk county needs more recovery housing, more support for families affected by addiction, overdose or suicide and sober events. The RCO will create better recovery resource marketing so that the recovery community in Sauk County will be more aware of sober events in our area.
