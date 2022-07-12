 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July programs at the Horicon Marsh

HORICON — The Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, offers outdoor programs, weather permitting.

Wednesday: 9-10:30 a.m., Metamorphosis Madness: Hands-on exploration of some of the amazing changes made by Horicon Marsh animals growing up.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Metamorphosis Madness: Hands-on exploration of some of the amazing changes made by Horicon Marsh animals growing up.

Saturday: 8:30-10 a.m., Weekly Nature Walks: An informal guided walk exploring the best of what Horicon Marsh has to offer at a relaxed pace with good company. Every week brings a different experience as the busy summer season moves on. Head out on the trails early and beat the summer heat. Exact routes and distances vary week to week.

Tuesday: 10-11 a.m., Seasonal Wild Edibles: Wisconsin’s native plants offer a lot, natural beauty, homes for wildlife, and even a tasty treat. Special guest and Wisconsin Master Naturalist Chris Lilek will be the guide as we taste our way through Horicon Marsh.

July 20: 9 a.m. to noon, Nature Detectives Drop-in: Much of what happens in nature takes place when and where we cannot see it. People must often use clues left behind by wild animals to understand what is happening around them. Drop in anytime to test your detective skills in solving some wild animal mysteries.

July 21: 10-11 a.m., Stories at the Marsh: Diary of a Worm: This program for children 10 and younger explores how everything in nature is connected to each other, and how even tiny animals can have a very big role to play.

July 23: 1-4 p.m., Nature Detectives Drop-in: Much of what happens in nature takes place when and where we cannot see it. People must often use clues left behind by wild animals to understand what is happening around them. Drop in anytime to test your detective skills in solving some wild animal mysteries.

July 23: 8:30-10 a.m., Weekly Nature Walks: An informal guided walk exploring the best of what Horicon Marsh has to offer at a relaxed pace with good company. Every week brings a different experience as the busy summer season moves on. Head out on the trails early and beat the summer heat. Exact routes and distances vary week to week.

