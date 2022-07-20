July programs at the Horicon Marsh

HORICON — The Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, offers outdoor programs, weather permitting.

Monday: 10-11 a.m., Guided Storybook Hike: Guided and narrated hike on the storybook trail. July’s theme is all about where different animals belong in nature. Hike a distance of just over one mile on a gentle trail.

Tuesday: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sunset Paddle: Sunsets on Horicon Marsh are spectacular, and on the water can be the best place to catch one. Enjoy the best of Horicon Marsh’s natural scenery and wildlife on a 2-3 mile paddle led by Wisconsin DNR guides. Please bring your own kayaks and PFD’s. Pre-registration at www.horiconmarsh.org is required, free for Friends Group members, $15 for non-members, limit of 20 participants, no restroom facilities.

Wednesday: 9-10:30 a.m., Turtle Terrific: A Program by Marshall: Turtles are unique and special animals, none more so than our very own Marshall. See a special presentation outlining Marshall’s view of the world, and head outside to see some terrific turtles in their natural habitat.

July 29: 8 a.m. to noon, Guided Out and Back Paddle---Nebraska Street Landing: This 3-4 mile paddle will start and end at the Nebraska Street boat landing in the town of Horicon. Wisconsin DNR guides will highlight local landmarks, history, and wildlife. Bring a kayaks and personal flotation device. Pre-registration at horiconmarsh.org is required, free for Friends Group members, $15 for non-members, limit of 15 participants, no restroom facilities.

July 30: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Turtle Terrific: A Program by Marshall: Turtles are unique and special animals, none more so than our very own Marshall. See a special presentation outlining Marshall’s view of the world, and head outside to see some terrific turtles in their natural habitat.

July 30: 8:30-10 a.m., Weekly Nature Walks: An informal guided walk exploring the best of what Horicon Marsh has to offer at a relaxed pace with good company. Every week brings a different experience as the busy summer season moves on. Head out on the trails early and beat the summer heat. Exact routes and distances vary week to week.

For more information, visit horiconmarsh.org or contact Liz Herzmann, DNR educator, at 920-387-7893.