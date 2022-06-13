 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June programs at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center

HORICON — Horicon Marsh offers adventures with wildlife through educational programs providing people of all ages a hands-on learning and exploration experience. Hiking trails are full of wildlife sightings, and the Explorium offers a chance to cool off after a day outdoors. Education center and Explorium hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed on major holidays. All programs will be offered outside, weather permitting.

  • Tuesday: 10-11 a.m., Hiking Prep 101: with special guest and Wisconsin master naturalist Chris Lilek, presents helpful strategies for preparing for any foot-powered adventure. Learn about some of the best gear and make a hiking stick.
  • Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon, Wonderful Wetlands: Drop-in for hands-on exploration of just what is going on under the water in the amazing Horicon Marsh, and learn how wetlands are beneficial for both people and wildlife.
  • Saturday: 1-4 p.m., Wonderful Wetlands: Drop-in for hands-on exploration of just what is going on under the water in the amazing Horicon Marsh, and learn how wetlands are beneficial for both people and wildlife.
  • Saturday: 8:30-10 a.m., Weekly Nature Walks: An informal guided walk with the best of what Horicon Marsh has to offer at a relaxed pace with good company. Each week brings a different experience as the summer prairie wildflowers and growing up birds put on a spectacular seasonal display. Exact routes and distances vary week to week.
  • June 23: 10-11 a.m., Stories at the Marsh: World Beneath our Feet, for children 10 and younger, explores how small critters can play a big role in gardens and growing our favorite foods.
  • June 27: 10-11 a.m., Guided Storybook Hike: A gentle narrated walk on the Storybook trail, June’s book is all about creepy crawling critters. Hike distance of about one mile on a gentle trail.
  • June 29: 9-10:30 a.m., Dragonfly Dreams: Explore the amazing life histories and behaviors of some of our most dazzling insects, and head out to meet some up close.
  • July 2: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Dragonfly Dreams: Explore the amazing life histories and behaviors of some of our most dazzling insects, and head out to meet some up close.
  • July 2: 8:30-10 a.m., Weekly Nature Walks: An informal guided walk with the best of what Horicon Marsh has to offer at a relaxed pace with good company. Each week brings a different experience as the summer prairie wildflowers and growing up birds put on a spectacular seasonal display. Exact routes and distances vary week to week.

Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, at N725 Highway 28. For a detailed list of all special events, visit horiconmarsh.org. No registration is required. For more information, contact Liz Herzmann, DNR educator, at 920-387-7893.

