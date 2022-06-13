June programs at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center

HORICON — Horicon Marsh offers adventures with wildlife through educational programs providing people of all ages a hands-on learning and exploration experience. Hiking trails are full of wildlife sightings, and the Explorium offers a chance to cool off after a day outdoors. Education center and Explorium hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed on major holidays. All programs will be offered outside, weather permitting.