Juneau County 4-H trains elected officers

On Nov. 7, the elected officers from all seven Juneau County 4-H Clubs came together for training at the Juneau County Historic Courthouse to learn more about their positions from adults who hold similar positions in the community.

Dennis Nielsen, Mauston mayor, trained the presidents and vice presidents; Michele Wilkinson, former FFA Alumni treasurer and church treasurer, trained the treasurers. The secretaries met with Judy Kennedy, Juneau County Agricultural, Industrial, Recreational Society secretary; Adaline Henry, Bright Beginnings lead teacher, met with junior Cloverbud leaders. Reporters and photographers met with April Martell, positive youth development educator with UW-Extension, to prepare this news release.

The youth learned a bit about Parliamentary Procedure from Beth Babcock, Mauston FFA advisor. The adult-youth partnership is an important model in the 4-H system and the life skills youth learn through serving in an elected officer position is one reason so many adult community leaders have 4-H in their background.