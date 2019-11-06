Juneau County Board Supervisors tour New Lisbon area sites

After the October County Board meeting, County Board Supervisors visited and toured Silver Star Health, Mill Haven Foods in New Lisbon, Kennedy Park, and also visited the county highway department facility in New Lisbon. Brian Lloyd of the Land, Forestry, and Parks, and Randy Weiland of the Highway Department hosted the respective stops for their areas.
Ben Oleson, National Sales Manager for Mill Haven Foods provided an overview of their manufacturing operation and a plant tour at the New Lisbon facility, and Brian Slater, one of the founders of Mill Haven Foods, provided an overview of the development of the company, current views of the world and United States markets for their products, and key components of their operation.
County Board Members were impressed with the automation and robotics in the plant, the high importance of cleanliness and bio security in the plant, and the success story of the growth of the company and impact on our area. Slaters were commended on being community leaders and for giving so much back to the community for the betterment of all.
This is the second annual County Board familiarization tour, FAM. Last year the board toured Cattails Dairy to learn more about new farming techniques and technology in the dairy industry, along with meeting with local officials from Wonewoc, Elroy, and Union Center about the flooding damage to their respective communities. They toured the damaged areas and also visited two road construction projects and the Wonewoc county property and facility.
The FAM Tours are sponsored by the Juneau County Industrial and Recreation committee, and facilitated by the University of Wisconsin Madison-Division of Extension office in Juneau County.
