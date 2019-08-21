On Aug. 14, Juneau County businesses were treated to a dual presentation of ways to address the shortage in workforce that challenges Wisconsin and the nation as a whole. The event, held at at LYNXX Networks Corporate Offices in Camp Douglas, was moderated by Terry Whipple. Guest speakers included, Bob Oliver, Todd Edwards, and Amy Phillips.
Oliver and Edwards presented an overview on smart automation strategies. These strategies include saving cost, improving employee safety, increasing speed of production, ensuring consistency of production by reducing variation and waste, and filling voids in the workforce. A three-step approach involves optimizing, automation, and integration.
Phillips discusses the relevance of Wisconsin DWD’s Youth Apprenticeship Program. It gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to explore career paths while still in high school.It combines hands-on experience with relevant technical education, so that graduates leave high school with marketable skills and valuable work experience.
Internships can be for any industry including, agriculture, food and natural resources; architecture and construction; arts, A/V technology and communications; finance; health science; hospitality, lodging and tourism; information technology, IT; manufacturing; marketing; science, technology, engineering and mathematics, STEM; transportation, distribution and logistics.
For more information, visit uwstout.edu/moc, or ya.wi.gov.
