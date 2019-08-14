{{featured_button_text}}
Juneau County Fairest of the Fair

The following were crowned July 25 as the 2019 Juneau County Fairest of the Fair Team. Fairest of the Fair- Gracelyn Footit, left; Jr. Fairest of the Fair- Paige Lowery, middle; Jr. Fairest Attendant- Heather Hersil, right.

 HEIDI FINUCAN/Contributed
