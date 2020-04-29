Juneau County Farmers Market begins

A Farmers Market will be available from 7 a.m. until sold out every Saturday and from 2-6 p.m. every Tuesday from May-October at the Juneau county Courthouse Lawn, Downtown Mauston, E. State St. Vendors will offer plants, fruits, vegetables, honey, maple syrup, eggs, baked goods, preserves, flowers, handmade soaps and lotions, crafts, and more. Farmers first and last day will depend on harvest.