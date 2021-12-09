Juneau County issues masking advisory

Juneau County Health Officer, Amanda Dederich, issued the following advisory on Dec. 8 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Juneau County Health Department encourages community leaders, business owners, and residents, age 2 and older, to wear a mask at all times when indoors in a public setting. All masks should cover the nose and mouth and rest snugly above the nose, below the mouth, and on the sides of the face.

Wisconsin has the fourth highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the United States and Juneau County has the highest case activity in Wisconsin reporting six COVID-19 deaths Dec. 6-10 bringing the total number of Juneau County deaths to 31. Health care systems are overwhelmed locally and throughout the state and everyone must do their part.

In addition to masking in indoor public places, consider getting vaccinated – anyone age 5 and older is eligible; staying home when sick; maintaining at least six-feet social distance with non-household members; limiting gatherings; washing hands frequently.

For more information, visit co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html.