Juneau County will offer a Caregiver and Children Support Group at 4:30 p.m. April 7 and at 10:30 a.m. April 23 at the New Lisbon Library, 115 W. Park St., New Lisbon.

Connect with one another to build encouraging relationships among others with unique needs. Refreshments and snacks provided.

Contact Amy Betcher at 608-847-9147, cell 608-547-9537 or email abetcher@co.juneau.wi.us to reserve a space.