Juneau County prepares for COVID-19

The Juneau County Health Department and Mile Bluff Medical Center are coordinating response efforts as the number of cases of COVID-19 increase across the country. At this time, the risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low.

People who have traveled in the past 14 days where there is community spread of COVID-19, international and domestic locations, are asked to self-quarantine themselves and monitor symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms, like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing are present, they should contact their health care provider for possible testing. People should call ahead before arriving at a health care facility for testing.

It is important to take active measures to avoid the spread of illness in the community. People should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick including:

• Stay home if not feeling well

• Stay away from people who are sick

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

• Cover your coughs and sneezes by sneezing into a tissue and throwing it away

For more information, visit co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html.