“Juneau County Reads” features author Jennifer Chiaverini

Jennifer Chiaverini, author of the “Resistance Women,” will speak at the second “Juneau County Reads” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Elroy Theater, 122 Main St., Elroy. The event is free and open to the public.

“Resistance Women” tells the story of Anti-Nazi Resistance Fighter Mildred Fish Harnack. Harnack became the only American woman whose execution was ordered by Adolf Hitler. The historical novel, inspired by a true story, depicts the saga of the heroic Harnack and the circle of women who joined in secret to oppose Hitler in Nazi Berlin.

Mildred Fish Harnack, who was a University of Wisconsin graduate student, married German economist Arvid Harnack and accompanied him to his homeland. They looked forward to a promising future and the vibrant culture of 1930s Berlin. The rise of a malicious new political faction in Germany unavoidably alters their lives.

This is the second “Juneau County Reads” and is sponsored by the libraries in Juneau County. Chiaverini is also the bestselling author of the Elm Creek Quilts series, and historical novels including “Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker.” The author will speak and answer questions about “Resistance Women.”