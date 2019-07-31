Juneau County has been awarded federal funds made available through the department of homeland security and federal emergency management agency under the emergency food and shelter national board program.
Juneau County will receive $4,770 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county for Phase 36. Decisions on funding applications will be made at the Emergency Food and Shelter Program board meeting held at 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at the United Methodist Church, 420 Suszycki Drive, Mauston. This EFSP board has been charged to distribute funds appropriated by congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. This board will determine how the funds awarded to Juneau County are to be distributed.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must, be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
For more information and applications, call Kathy Green at 608-847-5454. The deadline for applications 5 p.m. Aug. 7.
