C.R.A.M. Recycling members from the towns of Clearfield, Lisbon, Orange, Germantown, Cutler, Fountain, Lemonweir, Marion, Lindina, and Plymouth are reminded it is time to take those recycling materials to the Juneau County Landfill for proper disposal. Sort the materials and put them in the appropriate bins labeled glass, plastic, tin, aluminum, paper and cardboard. Take the scrap metals, appliances, batteries, tires, oil, and electronics to the proper designated places.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Closed to the public on Tuesdays and Fridays. The landfill is located on County Highway B and Ceylon Road, New Lisbon.
