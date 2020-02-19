Juneau County retired educators meeting
Juneau County retired educators meeting

The Juneau County Retired Educators Association will meet at noon March 3 at the New Lisbon Community Center. The menu includes a chicken cordon bleu meal. The program will be given by the American Cancer called “Surviving Cancer.” Members are asked to bring donations for the New Lisbon Food Pantry. Members should call for reservations, Barb Nofsinger for Elroy, 608-462-8908; Sonja Haske for New Lisbon, 608-562-3082; Norma Smith for Mauston and Lyndon Station, 608-548-3142; Ruth Schmidt for Wonewoc and Hillsboro, 608-464-7498.

For more information, call Deb Schultz at 608-354-7330.

