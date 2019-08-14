The Juneau County Retired Educators Association will meet at noon on Sept. 3 at Timmy’s Time Out Bar & Grill, 522 Gateway Ave., Mauston. The menu will be soup, barbecue, and potato salad. The speaker will be Kathy Green from the Mauston food pantry. Members are asked to bring their volunteer sheets, and school supplies for the Mauston school system.
For registration, Elroy members call 608-462-8908; New Lisbon members call 608-562-3082; Mauston/Lyndon Station members call 608-548-3142; Wonewoc/Hillsboro members call 608-464-7498. New members are welcome.
For more information, call 608-354-7330.
