Juneau County schools participate in Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch

October is National Farm to School, F2S, month and Juneau County is celebrating. The F2S program encourages healthy eating and supports farm to school and local food initiatives throughout the region. Farm to school efforts have been shown to boost the local economy and stimulate vibrant communities.
The Juneau County Health Department was selected as a host site for the AmeriCorps Farm to School program for the 2019-20 year. Erin Lenninger will serve as Farm to School Specialist within the county and support all five school districts and local farmers.
You have free articles remaining.
The sixth annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch was held on Oct. 10. All five Juneau County schools and many community partners joined the celebration, including Hatch Public Library and Juneau County staff. More than 1.8 million people in the Great Lakes region participated. Locally, supporters chose apples from Northwoods Orchard and Farm Market of Mauston, Jasper Apples of Wonewoc, as well as other surrounding orchards.
For more information, call 608-847-9277, or email farm2school@co.juneau.wi.us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)