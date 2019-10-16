The Professional Dairy Producers, will hold the 2019-20 PDPW Financial Literacy for Dairy series. The multi-level, multi-session financial development program is designed to provide dairy farmers, veterinarians, nutritionists, and other agribusiness professionals a solid financial understanding and foundation.
An online placement assessment will determine which level best suits the degree of the individual’s financial comprehension. Each training group offers a multi-session, multi-date format with day one running from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., and on day two reconvening from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
All trainings will take place at the PDPW Headquarters, 820 N. Main St., Juneau.
• Level 1: Nov. 13-14 and concludes Dec. 18-19.
• Level 2: Jan. 8-9, 2020 continues Feb. 12-13, 2020 and concludes March 4-5, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
• Level 3: March 24-25, 2020.
Level 1: will dive into core financial concepts such as the value of determining and developing short-term and long-term business goals and the principles of preparing annual balance sheets. Trainees will also compile a cash income statement to measure their dairy’s profitability.
Level 2: will offer an in-depth look at financial tools such as income statements, inventories, and depreciation. A study of profitability and cost-center tracking will show class trainees how to separate various parts of their operation to measure profitability of each enterprise such as raising heifers, steers and crops.
Level 3: will cover budgeting tools for planning and performance monitoring, trend analysis, key metrics to monitor, and benchmarking. This level will stretch attendees with managing capital investment for their business, how to optimize capital purchases and protocols for sharing records.
For more information and registration, call 1-800-947-7379, or visit pdpw.org. For more information on secure credits, visit dairyadvance.org/.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)