The Juneau County Women’s Night Out will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave. Celebrate friendship, explore new paths for wellness, and discover passions in life.
The event will include dinner, health and wellness exhibits, raffles, interactive sessions, and area vendors. There will also be a women’s health panel that focuses on breast health and the 3D Mammography technology that is coming to Mile Bluff Medical Center. Keynote speaker Jessica Turner will talk about balancing the demands of careers, motherhood, and life.
Tickets for this event are $10 and includes the event and dinner. Tickets can be purchased online at milebluff.com, or at other locations including, Elroy Family Medical Center, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Necedah Family Medical Center, New Lisbon Family Medical Center, Phillips HealthMart, Mauston, Raabe’s Pharmacy, The Bank of Mauston - Main Branch, Wisconsin Dental Improvements, and Delton Family Medical Center.
For more information, call 608-847-1495 or visit milebluff.com.
