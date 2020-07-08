Juneau recognized as a Connect Community

The city of Juneau has been recognized as a Connect Community in 2020 by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Connect Communities program. The program offers options for communities looking to provide additional resources to support local commercial district businesses and property owners, as well as individuals interested in networking with other professionals.
“Main Street Day recognizes the importance of downtowns in all our cities and towns, as well as the Main Street and Connect Communities programs that help them grow,” said Gov. Tony Evers, who issued a proclamation announcing Main Street Days, July 7-10. “It reflects our commitment to all our Wisconsin communities, which is why we’ll be honoring them throughout the state this week.”
The community became interested in the program after undertaking initiatives within the Blue Zones Project. The committee is focused on initiatives including placemaking and community development, and determined that participation in the Connect Communities group would provide access to additional tools and resources to help them achieve their goals for making downtown Juneau a thriving and livable place for residents and visitors. Specifically, the group hopes to incentivize new housing and retail development downtown, activate downtown’s sidewalks, and improve the aesthetics of downtown—both natural features and the built environment.
A small outdoor gathering to commemorate the Connect Communities designation is planned for 5:45 p.m. today at Juneau City Park, 544 Lincoln Dr., Juneau.
