Juneau recognized as a Connect Community

The city of Juneau has been recognized as a Connect Community in 2020 by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Connect Communities program. The program offers options for communities looking to provide additional resources to support local commercial district businesses and property owners, as well as individuals interested in networking with other professionals.

“Main Street Day recognizes the importance of downtowns in all our cities and towns, as well as the Main Street and Connect Communities programs that help them grow,” said Gov. Tony Evers, who issued a proclamation announcing Main Street Days, July 7-10. “It reflects our commitment to all our Wisconsin communities, which is why we’ll be honoring them throughout the state this week.”