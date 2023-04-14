FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has named Vernon Jung, of Kewaskum, as the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus. He graduated from Moraine Park in 1983, with a degree in machine tool technics and built a career in the tool and die industry.

In 1995, Jung joined the MPTC District Board, and is still an active member, advocating passionately for technical college education, participating on other boards to represent both MPTC and the Wisconsin Technical College System, and regularly attending the Association of Community College Trustees, District Boards Association, and American Association of Community Colleges events. He is heavily involved in legislative advocacy efforts with local, state, and federal legislators on issues impacting technical education.

Jung never hesitates to volunteer his time when a board member’s presence at a college or community event is needed. He is a champion for Moraine Park Technical College and is a deserving recipient of the 2023 Moraine Park Distinguished Alumnus Award. He will accept the award at the May 12 student awards banquet.

