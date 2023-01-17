Junior members recognized at Holstein convention

The Wisconsin Holstein Association held its annual Junior Holstein Convention in collaboration with the Manitowoc Junior Holstein Association on Jan. 6-8 at the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc.

Outstanding members will be recognized for achievements in their Registered Holstein programs in 2022.

12 & Under Award winners

Landon Wendorf, the 12-year-old son of Todd and Christa Wendorf, helps with milking chores and field work on the family farm, Crescentmead. He is in seventh grade at Nature Hill Intermediate and plays the baritone in the band. He is a member of the County Line 4-H Club, Dodge County Junior Holstein and Faith United Church of Christ Church.

Young Distinguished Junior Members

Vivian Lichty, 13, farms with her parents, Steve and Dori Lichty at In-style Holsteins and Jerseys, Beaver Dam. In addition to showing, she enjoys dairy bowl, Jeopardy, the speaking contest, and dairy judging. She is a member of the Hyland Prairie 4-H Club and serves as secretary. She plays volleyball, basketball, and the flute at St. Stephen’s Lutheran School, where she’s in seventh grade.

Cameron Ryan, the 13-year-old son of Chad and Amy Ryan of Fond du Lac, is very involved in his grandparents’ dairy farm, Ryan-Vu Holsteins, assisting with feeding heifers, caring for his show heifers and other aspects of the day-to-day chores. He enjoys showing and competing in dairy bowl, jeopardy and judging. He is an eighth-grader at the Lomira Middle School, where he plays several sports.

Dylan Ryan, 14, the son of Chad and Amy Ryan, Fond du Lac, is active on his grandparents’ farm, Ryan-Vu Holsteins, and assists with mixing feed and feeding heifers, cleaning and bedding heifer barns and many aspects of the fieldwork. Along with showing, he likes competing in dairy bowl, jeopardy and dairy. He is a freshman this year at Lomira High School.

For more information, contact the Wisconsin Holstein Association at wisholsteins@gmail.com or 800-223-4269.