St. Peter’s Christian Kidzone Daycare is holding its ninth Juvenile Diabetes Fundraiser from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 23, at Quillin's grocery store, 115 Second St. Available for purchase are hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, soda and water. All the proceeds will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
At our daycare we have had two children with Type 1 Diabetes. Kyler Schutz, being one of them, is now working in our daycare helping with T-Ball and playing with the kids. While our daycare children are learning about Juvenile Diabetes, they are also learning the importance of helping others.
