$5K donated for kids beds

First Weber Realtors Portage held a trivia night as a fundraiser for the Portage chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Oct. 19. SHP was founded in Kimberly, Idaho, with a mission of providing beds to children who don’t have one. The Portage First Weber office and the First Weber Foundation presented SHP with a $5,000 donation on Dec. 9. Pictured, from left, are Brian Scheibach, Eric Sluga, John Heitke, Bonnie Dixon, Tom Weix, Nancy McConochie-Zuhlke, Susan Leahy; not shown, Dawn Ferreri, Scott Schroeder. Anyone who would like to request a bed for a child can register at shpbeds.org/contact-us or call 1-844-432-BEDS.
