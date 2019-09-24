$4K donated for kids hunger

Aprilaire of Poynette donated $4,000 on Sept. 9 to Blessings in a Backpack of Poynette, proceeds from a July 8-19 donation drive. The Poynette program serves an average of 60 children per week during the school year and provides 800 free lunches to students throughout the summer. These additional funds will be used to provide a shelf-stable yogurt as another source of protein for the children. Pictured, from left, Allyson Herro, Shari Rockwell, Dianne Vielhuber, Sue Witthun, Chris Clark.
