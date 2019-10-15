$5K donated for new clock

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen, center, receives a $5,000 donation from Keith Ghanian, CEO, right, and Tony Switzler, sales manager of Countryside Chevrolet on Oct. 14. The donation is allocated for the installation of the new clock in downtown Beaver Dam.
