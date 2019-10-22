{{featured_button_text}}
$1K donated to BHS food pantry

Dental Associates of Baraboo Casual Friday event made possible a $1,000 donation to the Baraboo High School Food Pantry on Oct. 17. Pictured, from left, are Anne Calkins, Kristin Terry, Glenn Bildsten, Kristi Puntney, Tami Tangney, and Cheri Holterman.

 GLENN BILDSTEN/Contributed
