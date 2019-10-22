$1K donated to BHS food pantry

Dental Associates of Baraboo Casual Friday event made possible a $1,000 donation to the Baraboo High School Food Pantry on Oct. 17. Pictured, from left, are Anne Calkins, Kristin Terry, Glenn Bildsten, Kristi Puntney, Tami Tangney, and Cheri Holterman.
