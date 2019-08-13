SUN PRAIRIE — Compeer Financial recently contributed $5,000 to the Baraboo Children's Museum to fund a farm to family museum exhibit and $9,300 to support OGRAIN Compass, a financial planning tool for prospective organic grain producers across Compeer Financial’s territory.
Since the program was established in 2018, Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded awarded grants to 122 community organizations, totaling nearly $675,500.
