$5K donation

Compeer Financial’s Stephanie Krysiak and Karla Vale present a $5,000 donation to the Crouse family of Baraboo Children’s Museum to fund a farm to family exhibit. Pictured, from front left, are Maci Crouse, Andrew Crouse; back row, Vale, Jed Crouse, Traci Crouse and Krysiak on July 23.

 NORA NOLDEN/Contributed

SUN PRAIRIE — Compeer Financial recently contributed $5,000 to the Baraboo Children's Museum to fund a farm to family museum exhibit and $9,300 to support OGRAIN Compass, a financial planning tool for prospective organic grain producers across Compeer Financial’s territory.

Since the program was established in 2018, Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded awarded grants to 122 community organizations, totaling nearly $675,500.

