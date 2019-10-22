ANIMART, LLC is contributing $5,000 to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation on behalf of dairy and livestock producers who purchased Zoetis animal health products during the 2019 spring program. During the program, $2,500 was raised and ANIMART matched the contribution with an additional $2,500. For more information, visit wisconsinffa.org.
