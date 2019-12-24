$15K donated to help Agrace patients and families

On Dec. 22, the Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation, Inc. donated $15,000 to Agrace HospiceCare’s “Care for All” charitable care program.
Through Care for All, Agrace, Wisconsin’s largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care organization, provides financial support for patients who demonstrate needing help paying for their hospice care. This donation was given to ensure that all hospice patients served throughout Sauk, Columbia and Juneau counties can receive compassionate end-of-life care, even if they can’t afford it.
For more information, call 608-327-7209, or visit agrace.org/careforall.