$15K donated to help Agrace patients and families
0 comments

$15K donated to help Agrace patients and families

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
$15K donated to help Agrace patients and families

$15K donated to Agrace patients throughout Sauk, Columbia, and Juneau counties. Pictured, from left, are John C. Van Wie, Millie Mills, Denise Budurov, Tracy Buglass, Bruce Rodger, and Becky Radke.

 LINDSAY HUEBNER/Contributed

On Dec. 22, the Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation, Inc. donated $15,000 to Agrace HospiceCare’s “Care for All” charitable care program.

Through Care for All, Agrace, Wisconsin’s largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care organization, provides financial support for patients who demonstrate needing help paying for their hospice care. This donation was given to ensure that all hospice patients served throughout Sauk, Columbia and Juneau counties can receive compassionate end-of-life care, even if they can’t afford it.

For more information, call 608-327-7209, or visit agrace.org/careforall.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News