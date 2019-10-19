{{featured_button_text}}
$1K donated to Kid’s Ranch

On Oct. 8, Monsignor O’Reilly Knights of Columbus Council 746 Grand Knight Steve Hause, left, and Robert Covoloskie, far right, presented a $1,082 donation to Mary Bowers, center left, and Teresa Parker of Kid’s Ranch, proceeds from the Sept. 29 pancake breakfast held at St. Joseph School.

 ROBERT DORN/Contributed
