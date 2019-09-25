$1K donated to Reedsburg Fire Department to purchase new UTV

Reedsburg Edward Jones Offices donated $1,000 to Reedsburg Fire Department to help with purchase a new UTV on Sept. 10. The Reedsburg Fire Department purchased the UTV in collaboration with the Reedsburg Ambulance Service and the Reedsburg Police Department. The UTV will be used primarily for off-road rescues. Pictured, from front left, are Randy Hoege, Josh Hoege, Craig Meyer, Matt Gawronski Tom Klang; back left, Adam Powell, Craig Douglas, Kate Schmidt, Matt Kvernen, Laura Schmidt, Charlie Brumer Howie Althiser, Steve Dempsey, Dennis Duren and Troy Thompson.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)