$431K donated to Salvation Army

Shoppers at Festival Foods’ 33 stores throughout Wisconsin gave more than $431,000 to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in 2019, according to a Feb. 6 press release.

Of the total, $389,000 in cash was dropped in the traditional red kettles and $42,000 was added to shoppers’ grocery totals at Festival Foods checkouts.

All the donations at the checkout and at the Red Kettles are passed along to the Salvation Army.

For more information, visit festfoods.com/about/community-involvement.

