$1K DONATED TO SEA OF CHANGE
The Beaver Dam Middle School First Lego League Robotics Team 2975, the Megaminds, is a team of nine sixth, seventh and eighth grade students w…
The 2020, Farm and Tractor Safety Course classes will be held from 4:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Feb. 18-March 24 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Chur…
Hagenow earns 4-H leadership award
Beyond Blessed Food Pantry will move to a new location at 1515 Walnut St., Baraboo, in February. The new larger space will better accommodate …
The Gundersen Moundview Friendship Clinic adds newest nurse practitioner Virginia Batie. She grew up in the Arkdale area and graduated from Ad…
20th annual Fish family steak feed and bowling tournament