$13K donated to the Village of Prairie du Sac

On Aug. 7, the Sauk Prairie Kiwanis met to celebrate the installation of the fitness equipment they raised. The group presented Village of Prairie du Sac representatives with a donation of $13K from fundraisers as well as community donors. Pictured, from left, are Cheyenne Walls, Scott Ballweg, Troy Murphy, Gary Quam, Peter van der Hagen, Alan Wildman, Anna Bruhn, Evan Benish, Dylan Walls.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)