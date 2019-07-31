$3K donated to this year’s annual Waterfest celebration

LYNXX Networks supports the 20th annual Waterfest celebration by donating $3,000 to this year’s festivities. This all-day event takes place on Aug. 3 at the Castle Rock County Park, 22nd Ave., Mauston. Waterfest includes a Venetian lights boat parade and a fireworks display. It is an annual celebration of the natural resources, the lakes and rivers in Juneau County. Pictured, from left, are Jim Costello, Sandy Williams, Gary Robison, and Tamaya Lowe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)