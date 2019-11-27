{{featured_button_text}}
$1K donated to Veteran's Equine Trail Services

On Nov. 1, the Madison Chapter of the Society of Former Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Barbara Knopf, founder and director of the Veteran's Equine Trail Services donated $1,000 to further the mission to serve veterans through equine therapy. Pictured, from left, are Thomas Marquardt, Barbara Knopf, William Steckel, and Pastor Don Glanzer.

 DON GLANZER/Contributed

