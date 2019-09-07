Friends of MacKenzie receive $10K from DeForest Rotary

The DeForest Area Rotary and Rotary District 6250 have pledged a $10,000 grant to the Friends of MacKenzie Environmental Center, according to an Aug. 21 press release.

The Friends group supports the environmental education efforts of the MacKenzie Environmental Education Center, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources facility located near Poynette. The funds are pledged for the design and creation of interpretive signage along the center’s Wildlife Trail. In addition, members of the DeForest Area Rotary will assist DNR staff and Friends volunteers to remove old signs and replace them with the newly created ones.