The Tom E. Dailey Foundation has awarded a $2,000 grant to Lake States Railway Historical Association in Baraboo to finish Phase 3 of its information technology upgrade on Nov. 12. Lake States can now install an automatic backup and a backup power supply.
The first two phases replaced aging computers and installed a new server to better accommodate the need for data processing and additional storage capacity for the thousands of railroad images being scanned that will be made available for viewing.
In the past the Dailey Foundation has awarded grants to Lake States to purchase library shelving for the more than 2,000 books in its collection.
You have free articles remaining.
Lake States is an archive, housing original documents such as engineering drawings of locomotives, train stations, track layouts, books and other objects of historical significance including glass plate negatives dating from the 1800s.
The archive is open to the public for research relative to railroading going back to the 1800s. LSRHA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation and operates entirely on donations and volunteer help. For more information, visit lsrha.org or email lakestatesarchive@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)