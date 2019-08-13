SUN PRAIRIE — Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 24 General Use Grants, totaling $156,892. General Use Grants fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America, aligning with Compeer Financial’s mission.
Since the program was established in 2018, the fund has awarded General Use Grants to 122 community organizations, totaling nearly $675,500. The grants will be offered in November 2019 to provide funding for early 2020.
The area organizations receiving support from the program, include the Baraboo Children’s Museum, Inc, $5,000, to help fund a Farm to Family children’s museum exhibit; OGRAIN, $9,300, to support OGRAIN Compass, a financial planning tool for prospective organic grain producers across Compeer Financial’s territory.
