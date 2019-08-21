The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction at the Wisconsin State Fair celebrated its 28th year. This year’s auction raised nearly $100,000. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, which supports Wisconsin 4-H activities including 4-H conferences, teaching materials and workshops, and overall development of 4-H youth.
The grand champion, first reserve champion and honorable mention winners and their buyers for each of the categories. Flavored bacon, honorable mention, Wyttenbach Meats of Prairie du Sac; buyer, Wisconsin Souvenir Milkcaps for $1,400. Dried or Smoked Beef, honorable mention, Wyttenbach Meats; buyer, Jeff Swenson for $500. Traditional Snack Sausages, first reserve, Wyttenbach Meats; buyers, Consortium of Major Goolsby's and Ultimate Confections for $800.
For more information, visit wis4hfoundation.org.
